Zuma campaigning for ANC in his home province of KZN, ‘in his retirement’

Former MP Fikile Mbalula says former president Jacob Zuma has ‘availed himself to support and to be ready to be deployed by the ANC’

09 March 2018 - 17:10 Aphiwe Deklerk
Jacob Zuma. Picture: JACKIE​ CLAUSEN
Jacob Zuma. Picture: JACKIE​ CLAUSEN

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma will "campaign" for his party in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

On Friday‚ ANC elections head and former police minister and MP Fikile Mbalula said Zuma told the party he was volunteering his assistance. The Independent Electoral Commission is running a registration drive across the country this weekend for the 2019 general elections.

Mbalula said Zuma‚ "in his retirement … has availed himself to support and to be ready to be deployed by the ANC ... It’s not a question that he is deployed in KwaZulu-Natal; he resides there. So this weekend he prefers to be working in KwaZulu-Natal‚ particularly in and around the areas of Nkandla‚ where he actually resides."

He added that in the future‚ should Zuma be available again‚ he may be "deployed" to campaign in areas such as Gauteng.

Mbalula said the ANC’s campaign "falls squarely on the leadership of the ANC currently. All others are supporting the campaign. So nobody who wants to work on the campaign will be dislodged".

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in Gauteng this weekend to encourage voters to register.

