As state-capture inquiry head investigator, how can Terence Nombembe not be conflicted, Malema asks

Malema said the EFF had written to Nombembe, where it asked for an explanation for accepting the R1.2m in question.

It has been widely reported that Saica had paid back the money that was donated by Trillian Capital. The donation was a contribution to the bursary fund for disadvantaged children.

Malema said the only response the EFF received from Nombembe as an answer to its e-mail, was that he requested a telephone conversation on the matter.

"The EFF will write to the deputy chief justice to recuse Nombembe from the commission," Malema said.

Malema has made it clear that he has big doubts about the commission, given its composition. He said the EFF wanted Nombembe to be called to the commission, as he also had to give answers.

"How will he answer to the commission when he is the investigator himself? Deputy Chief Justice Zondo is starting on the wrong foot," Malema said.