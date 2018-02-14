Dali Mpofu: DA must allow vote in secret

“The applicant [De Lille] accordingly had every right to approach the court for an order to ensure that the DA caucus members have a free vote. This must now be recorded in a court order which is to be distributed to all the DA caucus members in order to avoid further confusion,” Mpofu said.

The DA has said that De Lille’s application is misguided and has given her until 3pm on Friday to withdraw the bid.

The DA-sponsored motion was scheduled to take place on Thursday, as the party pushed for De Lille’s removal as mayor.

De Lille is accused of maladministration and corruption.

The DA’s federal executive has essentially backed calls for De Lille’s removal, but not the entire caucus in the Cape Town council wants her out.

De Lille is also being backed by an unlikely ally: the ANC. The second-largest party in the council indicated on Monday it would vote against the motion.

The motion needed a simple majority of the 231-seat council to succeed. The DA has 154 seats, with the ANC second at 57 seats. The EFF has seven seats, making it the third-largest party in the council. They are followed by 10 other parties that range from one to three seats each. De Lille’s application seeks to protect DA caucus members who may vote against the motion.

De Lille’s application is similar to a court bid by the United Democratic Movement (UDM), later joined by other opposition parties, to have a vote on the motion of no confidence in Zuma held by secret ballot to protect ANC MPs.

In the UDM matter, the Constitutional Court ruled that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete had the constitutional power to prescribe a secret ballot vote.

Mbete then agreed to the secret vote, which Zuma survived despite some of his party members voting in support of the motion.

Mpofu argued that an executive mayor is “elected by secret vote, but the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act is silent on whether a resolution for the removal of the mayor is to be voted on in secret. In this regard, the position at local level is the same as that on national level, in respect of the president, which was the subject of the Constitutional Court’s judgment in [the] UDM [matter].”

He said the circumstances in the present matter were identical to those in the UDM case. “In both instances, the ruling party is divided on whether or not to support the motion. Serious allegations are made against the applicant [De Lille], as was the case with Mr Zuma. This is why there must be a secret vote. As the court held in [the] UDM [matter], in these circumstances, there is every reason for members to fear that their careers will suffer prejudice should they end up on the losing side.

“The party has articulated its views in support of the motion, albeit unlawfully so.”

The court will hand down its judgment on Wednesday.