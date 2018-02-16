National

RESIGNATION REACTION

Zuma took SA into ‘state of painful distress’

16 February 2018 - 06:51 Staff Writer
President Jacob Zuma during his resignation broadcast. Picture: ABIGAIL JAVIER
President Jacob Zuma during his resignation broadcast. Picture: ABIGAIL JAVIER

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says the indiscretions Jacob Zuma became embroiled in showed an undeniable breakdown in contract between himself and the people he was obliged to serve.

Reacting to Zuma’s resignation on Wednesday‚ he said the country had descended into a "state of painful distress".

"President Zuma’s resignation is an acknowledgement that public power is to be exercised on behalf of and in service to the people of South Africa‚ rather than for the self-service of the incumbent‚" he said on Thursday morning.

"Even more important is that once one has taken the oath of office as president of the country one has an obligation to be accountable to all the citizens of the country rather than the party to which one belongs."

He said Zuma’s indiscretions pointed to the undeniable breakdown in contact between himself and the people he was supposed to serve‚ as well as becoming a source of division in his party. SA had fallen into a state of painful distress.

"Hard as it might have been for president Zuma to have arrived at his decision to quit his post‚ it has nevertheless relieved him from the burden of rejection that had placed his standing on the wrong side of our country’s glorious history.

"He must be thanked for making peace with himself and the country by bowing to the inevitable and affording us much-needed relief."

Makgoba said the country now had a golden opportunity to start anew. "May those called upon to take up where he left off not squander the gift of this moment."

"I hope I will be speaking for many by saying we have a country to build‚ a new vision to shape and a future to craft that our children will be happy to inherit. Even in this trying hour‚ I hope we can mobilise and direct our energies towards nation-building," he said.

