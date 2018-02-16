National

Governance inquiry at SARS needed to foster 'tax morality', Cyril Ramaphosa says in Sona

The President emphasised the need for the credibility of SARS to be restored and for it to be better able to meet revenue targets

16 February 2018 - 21:00 Linda Ensor
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

In his state of the nation address (Sona) on Friday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would shortly appoint a commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

This was at the request of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, who announced the establishment of the commission previously.

Ramaphosa emphasised the need for the credibility of SARS to be restored and for its capacity to meet its revenue targets to be strengthened.

"We must understand that tax morality is dependent on an implicit contract between taxpayers and government that state spending provides value for money, and is free from corruption," the President said. 

The rand strengthened by a few cents to the dollar during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address on Friday. At the start of the presentation, the rand was at R11.62 to the dollar, firming to R11.58 by the time Ramaphosa had finished speaking. The local currency reached a three-year best level of R11.56 to the dollar earlier on Friday.

Mining Charter impasse will be resolved very soon, Ramaphosa assures in Sona

While the President did not say the Mining Charter would be withdrawn, he said he wanted negotiation between companies, unions and communities ...
National
1 hour ago

Jobs summit will bring together SA's best minds to boost job creation, Ramaphosa says in Sona

Youth will be moved to the centre of the government's economic agenda and in March, a youth employment service will be launched
National
1 hour ago

READ IN FULL: State of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his maiden state of the nation address on Friday
National
1 hour ago

Food security the target of land expropriation without compensation, says Ramaphosa

The government will consult with various parties to determine how to implement land redistribution, the President says
National
1 hour ago

Cyril Ramaphosa thanks Jacob Zuma for his service to SA

Amid jeers by some MPs, who made it known they were relieved Zuma had finally quit, Ramaphosa said Zuma had made significant progress in several ...
National
2 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Government will start phasing in free higher ...
National / Education
2.
National health insurance will finally see light ...
National / Health
3.
Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA
National
4.
Ramaphosa vows SOEs will be overhauled
National

Related Articles

Governance inquiry at SARS needed to foster 'tax morality', Cyril Ramaphosa ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.