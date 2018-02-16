Governance inquiry at SARS needed to foster 'tax morality', Cyril Ramaphosa says in Sona

In his state of the nation address (Sona) on Friday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would shortly appoint a commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

This was at the request of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, who announced the establishment of the commission previously.

Ramaphosa emphasised the need for the credibility of SARS to be restored and for its capacity to meet its revenue targets to be strengthened.

"We must understand that tax morality is dependent on an implicit contract between taxpayers and government that state spending provides value for money, and is free from corruption," the President said.

The rand strengthened by a few cents to the dollar during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address on Friday. At the start of the presentation, the rand was at R11.62 to the dollar, firming to R11.58 by the time Ramaphosa had finished speaking. The local currency reached a three-year best level of R11.56 to the dollar earlier on Friday.