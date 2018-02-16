National

Cyril Ramaphosa thanks Jacob Zuma for his service to SA

Amid jeers by some MPs, who made it known they were relieved Zuma had finally quit, Ramaphosa said Zuma had made significant progress in several areas of development

16 February 2018 - 19:43 Bekezela Phakathi
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his first state of the nation address on February 16. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his first state of the nation address on February 16. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday thanked his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, for the manner in which he handled the transition period.

“This address should have been delivered last week, but was delayed so that we could properly manage issues of political transition. I wish to thank honourable members and the people of SA for their patience and forbearance, Ramaphosa said.

“I also wish to extend a word of gratitude to former president Jacob Zuma for the manner in which he approached this difficult and sensitive process. I wish to thank him for his service to the nation during his two terms as president of the Republic, during which the country made significant progress in several areas of development,” Ramaphosa said, amid jeers by some MPs who made it clear they were relieved Zuma had finally resigned.

“I spoke to Zuma yesterday and we exchanged wonderful pleasantries and he wished us well for the holding of this Sona.”

Zuma announced his resignation as head of state on Wednesday night, following a decision by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) to recall him from office.

Zuma‚ dogged by scandals including allegations of state capture, and declining popularity‚ had faced growing calls within and outside the ANC to step down. He resigned at the eleventh hour of a deadline given to him by his own party following intense pressure. Zuma’s appearances in the National Assembly often sparked chaos by opposition parties challenging his presence in the house.

The rand strengthened by a few cents to the dollar during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address on Friday. At the start of the presentation, the rand was at R11.62 to the dollar, firming to R11.58 by the time Ramaphosa had finished speaking. The local currency reached a three-year best level of R11.56 to the dollar earlier on Friday.

