MEC invites Western Cape farmers to move and invest in the Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape provincial government has called on drought-stricken Western Cape farmers to consider moving their farming operations to the Eastern Cape.

The province’s MEC for Rural Development and Agrarian Reform Mlibo Qoboshiyane said the Eastern Cape was implementing an agricultural economic transformation strategy that needs investment in crop‚ grain and livestock production.

The Eastern Cape, thus, had an investment incentive to help farmers from the Western Cape set up their commercial farming in the province.

"Farm workers do not have to lose jobs because of the drought; farmers do not have to lose profits because there is scarcity of rainfall and water in their province. The best way to avoid this is for them to move their farming to the Eastern Cape province which has good climatic conditions to grow any agriculture commodity," Qoboshiyane said.

He said he hoped the Western Cape provincial government would accept the invitation and that the two provinces should discuss commercial partnerships that will benefit both provinces and farmers. But according to the national disaster management, areas of the Eastern Cape have also been hit hard by the drought. They include the Sarah Baartman District‚ Amathole District and the Nelson Mandela Metro Municipality.

In a statement early this week, national disaster head Mmaphaka Tau called on state stakeholders to implement contingency measures to curb disaster.

The dam levels in the City of Cape Town currently stand at 24.9%.