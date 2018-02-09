SA’s drought declared a national disaster

"We had a very productive meeting with Premier Zille. We talked about what is engulfing the Western Cape. We need many voices but one message. We need speedy intervention. There are licences where we had to sit with, four licences were issued in the space of a month. Another three dam licences were issued before December," she said.

Mokonyane said part of the work of the interministerial committee would include changes to the law to allow for dams to be repurposed in extenuating circumstances to allow available water resources to be used mainly for human consumption and essential needs.

"You start off by reprioritising what you have and you will be in the best position to allocate additional resources. This is something that the technical team of National Treasury and water and sanitation will assist in," said Mokonyane.

Of the 1,521 dams in SA’s water system, 323 belonged to the Department of Water and Sanitation, 66 belonged to other departments, 318 to municipalities, 430 to farmers and 336 to companies in the mining and industry sectors, she said.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen said national government interventions would include drilling boreholes, water restrictions, providing animal feed, desalination, reuse optimisation and regular water-use warning messages.