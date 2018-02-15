Earlier this morning‚ Ramaphosa was photographed with former finance minister Trevor Manuel‚ fuelling speculation that Manuel could be making a comeback to politics.

Mathekga said this would not be a good idea. “You do not reinstate conflict by bringing in the same soldiers that fought a previous battle and besides‚ people like Manuel are doing well in civil society‚” he said.

Mathekga would not say who he thought would be suitable for which portfolio‚ saying “names did not matter”.

“But a person like Naledi Pandor would make sense to keep. She worked well under Mbeki and under Zuma‚” adding that at no point did Pandor associate herself with an extreme pro-or anti-Zuma nor Mbeki camp.

“So it’s about how many Naledi Pandors can he find in the Cabinet‚” Mathekga said.

Political analyst Thabani Khumalo offered differing views‚ saying he expected “big changes to happen now that the captain had been replaced”.

Should Ramaphosa decide to do a Cabinet restructure‚ Khumalo predicted that the following ministers would be given the boot:

• Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba