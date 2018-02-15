Five institutions Zuma broke or undermined

• The National Prosecuting Authority: The NPA has had three permanent and one acting head since Jacob Zuma became president in 2009, even though the job is supposed to be for 10 years. In December the high court in Pretoria accused the NPA and Zuma of, in effect, colluding to keep Zuma from facing corruption charges dropped in 2009. Zuma was found to be too conflicted to appoint the head of the body, which is meant to be independent.

• SA Police Service: Under Zuma the police have struggled without permanent and competent leadership. The elite crime fighting unit, the Hawks, was rendered ineffective. Crime intelligence was plunged into instability and used for political ends. All this amid rising crime statistics and a public demand for criminal action to be taken against leaders plundering the public coffers.

• The public protector: There was growing apprehension that Zuma’s appointment of Busisiwe Mkhwebane as public protector would nullify the office.

• SA Revenue Service: The appointment of Tom Moyane, a Zuma ally, as Sars commissioner in 2014 set in a motion the erosion of this key institution. Tax compliance hit a low point.

• State Security Agency: The agency was abused to fight political and criminal battles on many fronts.