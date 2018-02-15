Zuma and his family will support Ramaphosa in run-up to 2019 elections

"It is a privilege we will never take for granted as the Zuma family," Edward Zuma said.

Their message to the ANC’s leadership and general membership was that "we have a responsibility to preserve the legacy of the heroes and heroines who came before us".

The family called on disgruntled ANC members and supporters who called for a boycott of the national elections following Zuma’s resignation, to show "maximum restraint."

"As the family we believe that the ANC remains the home for all the people of this country," Edward Zuma said.

The family said the implementation of the ANC resolutions on land, free education and radical economic transformation should be the focus instead of discussing leadership preferences.

"Despite the challenges associated with managing this transition, let us unite behind a wave that would restore the ANC to its position as a trusted leader enjoying the confidence of society," Zuma said in the statement.

The family rejected rumours and allegations "aimed at not only tarnishing the image of our leaders but … at pitting our leaders against each other".

Meanwhile, Jacob Zuma’s brother, Joseph Zuma, has come out guns blazing over the way Zuma was ousted by the ANC, saying there was "no justice" in the way his brother was removed.

"I don’t think they should have allowed him to be removed like this. We are not happy because his term was about to come to an end and if they were patient with each other they should have waited until he finished his term‚" Joseph Zuma said.

He said he did not understand why the ANC rushed to remove him. "We are very sad about this because he never said that he was not going to leave when his term expired."

Joseph said he had last met his brother about three weeks ago in Pretoria‚ but they did have much time to talk as the latter was meeting Ramaphosa and other top six officials.

He accused the ANC of not showing unity by removing Zuma and colluding with opposition parties. He said Zuma had played no role in former president Thabo Mbeki’s recall in 2008.

With Bongani Mthethwa