Zuma needs time to pack up

President Jacob Zuma will not immediately walk out of the west wing of the Union Buildings should he decide not to contest Tuesday’s recall by his party, the ANC.

A number of protocols and constitutional requirements still have to be performed and met.

Most immediate of these is letting Parliament know he is quitting. There are three official residences to pack up and staff to bid farewell to at Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria, Genadendal in Cape Town and Dr John L Dube House in Durban.

In former president Thabo Mbeki’s case this process took two days. Mbeki wrote to the speaker on September 21 2009 and the next day the House sat to process the matter.

In the letter, Mbeki informed Parliament that the ANC had recalled him, leading to his resignation as head of state.

A motion that Mbeki’s resignation would take effect on September 25 was tabled by the ANC. There was no debate on the motion but declarations were made by political parties.