Zuma needs time to pack up
President Jacob Zuma will not immediately walk out of the west wing of the Union Buildings should he decide not to contest Tuesday’s recall by his party, the ANC.
A number of protocols and constitutional requirements still have to be performed and met.
Most immediate of these is letting Parliament know he is quitting. There are three official residences to pack up and staff to bid farewell to at Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria, Genadendal in Cape Town and Dr John L Dube House in Durban.
In former president Thabo Mbeki’s case this process took two days. Mbeki wrote to the speaker on September 21 2009 and the next day the House sat to process the matter.
In the letter, Mbeki informed Parliament that the ANC had recalled him, leading to his resignation as head of state.
A motion that Mbeki’s resignation would take effect on September 25 was tabled by the ANC. There was no debate on the motion but declarations were made by political parties.
A division was demanded and the House voted, with an overwhelming majority of 298 MPs voting in support.
Since the president is elected by the National Assembly if there is a vacancy because of a resignation, a new head of state should be elected within 30 days. The time and date of the election will be determined by the chief justice.
If Zuma refuses to resign, the ANC will have to look at removing him through a vote of no confidence in Parliament.
Despite resigning or being removed from office, Zuma should be given a few weeks to pack up.
Zuma will also leave office with his full benefits, like any other former president.
He will be entitled to his R2.87m annual salary for life, medical aid and his pension payout. Zuma will also be provided with an office, at the state’s expense, staff, security and a vehicle.
These benefits will be determined by a resolution taken by the National Assembly.
When Mbeki left office the National Assembly reportedly resolved that he would continue to receive all the benefits that he was getting the day before he left office for the rest of his life.
Zuma might be leaving office with full benefits but the state will no longer be paying his legal fees. When he leaves Zuma could be facing corruption, racketeering, money laundering and fraud charges.
The National Prosecuting Authority is yet to make a decision on whether these charges will be reinstated.
Zuma will also most likely be facing the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
Please sign in or register to comment.