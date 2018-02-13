The ANC, Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Cosatu and the SACP are all out for Zuma’s blood

ANC national chairman Gwede Mantashe says if President Jacob Zuma does not resign‚ the ANC will be left with no choice but to let him be "fried" by "vultures" through a vote of no confidence in Parliament.

Mantashe was addressing ANC members in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape as part of the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

He told the crowd that the ANC national executive committee (NEC) had given Zuma the option of taking the dignified route by tendering his resignation as President, but Zuma has refused. Mantashe said the ball remained in Zuma’s court‚ but he may have to face the music in Parliament.

"We trust that President Zuma will understand that we are not fighting him … because if he does not resign he will be disrespected by the vultures in Parliament‚" said Mantashe. "When you resist the call to resign, you leave us no choice but to let you fry in the vote of no-confidence because it means you do not respect the organisation."

He added that it was the ANC’s "authority to deploy and recall" its members.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation welcomed Zuma’s recall and called on him to resign. Zuma has become the second state president to be recalled by the party in less than a decade, following Thabo Mbeki’s resignation as president in September 2008 after he was also recalled by the ANC.

The foundation said it was obvious that the interests of SA would be best served if Zuma ceased to be President. "As a disciplined and loyal cadre of the ANC and out of respect for the Constitution of the country, Mr Zuma must communicate with the speaker of the House of Assembly to tender his resignation as the President of the Republic. This long-overdue resolution by the NEC of the ANC gives the possibility for the ANC, as the governing party, to urgently and immediately attend to the many challenges and negative developments which have arisen during the years of the Presidency of Mr Zuma."

Union federation Cosatu also called on Zuma to urgently heed the NEC’s decision to recall him and resign because the country was "running out of time to recover from the damage he has caused".

The federation, which is also in an alliance with the ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP) said that should Zuma defy the party and not step down on Wednesday as requested, the ANC should join the opposition in Parliament and vote him out through a motion of no confidence.

"Now, if he does not resign as per the NEC decision to recall him, it’s simple; they must follow parliamentary processes. In fact, they don’t even have to waste time, they should just vote with the EFF. They should stop with this thing of saying it will weaken the ANC, it is already weakened — President Jacob Zuma weakened it," said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

The country’s high unemployment rate, the high rate of job losses, and the lack of investor confidence has to be addressed immediately and this can only be done once Zuma is kicked out of office, according to Cosatu.

The SACP emphasised the need for urgent focus to be placed on dismantling "parasitic networks surrounding our state and movement". Spokesperson Alex Mashilo said in a statement that corporate state capture and other forms of corruption also had to be dealt with decisively.

"This must be guided by an intensified effort to selflessly serve the people exceptionally and solve their problems with loyalty. Priority must be placed on radically reducing, and eventually eliminating high levels of class, race and gender inequalities and uneven development between urban and rural areas, unemployment, poverty and social insecurity," he said.

The party also wanted the "reconfiguration" of the governing tripartite alliance to be prioritised. The alliance has disintegrated in recent years, failing to implement its own resolutions and hold crucial meetings, with Cosatu and the SACP blaming Zuma’s leadership for its weakening.