DA says the ANC’s recall is ‘not worth the paper it is printed on’

BLSA

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) also welcomed Zuma's recall, with CEO Bonang Mohale saying: “The refusal to resign shows Mr Zuma‚ and his defenders and supporters are driven by nothing more than avarice‚ myopia and unbridled self-interest‚ and it demonstrates that he’s uniquely unfit to hold this important office.”

The impasse over Zuma’s tenure had created debilitating uncertainty for the economy as it had deferred events such as the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

“It’s now important to end the two-week chaos. We urge the ANC’s new leadership to act swiftly‚ but constitutionally‚ in removing their deployee from the high office so that work of recovering our future which was imperilled by his ruinous regime – characterised by incompetence‚ corruption‚ state capture and low economic growth – can begin in earnest‚” said Mohale.

“The task of rebuilding and strengthening the economy in order to address the triple challenges of poverty‚ unemployment and inequality cannot be postponed any further.”

UDM

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa welcomed the decision to recall Zuma, but said it has taken far too long for this to happen as it became clear years ago that he was not fit to hold office.

"We can rightly say that the ANC only reached this decision because of the continued, consistent pressure exerted by opposition parties, civil society, and the media, who played a critical role in exposing institutionalised corruption such as #GuptaLeaks. It is encouraging that those who campaigned for Mr Zuma to vacate his office, had free access to media and radio talk shows. This demonstrates that the tools of democracy and a free society, as provided by our Constitution, work," Holomisa said.

He added that if the ANC wants to be taken seriously, it must own up to the mess that it has lost its moral high ground and has relinquished its status as SA’s liberation movement, "and immediately charge Mr Zuma and his fellow gangsters".

"SA has learnt several harsh, but valuable lessons in this experience. One thing that should be done to curb corruption in government — perpetrated by political deployees and officials alike — should be the appointment of specialist investigating units, with forensic auditing capacity, as well as dedicated courts to expedite the prosecution of offenders."

Holomisa said the UDM is positive about the future of SA, but recognises "it will take the nation years to recover from the damage caused by the tangible effects of Mr Zuma’s administration on the lives of our people on a daily basis".