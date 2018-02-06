National

Competition Tribunal to prosecute four firms for collusion around Eskom tender

The Competition Commission says it found evidence of price fixing and collusive tendering by Waco Africa (through its SGB Cape unit)‚ Tedoc Industries‚ Mtsweni Corrosion Control and Superfecta Trading

06 February 2018 - 16:13 Staff Writer
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Four companies have been referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution, for alleged price fixing and tender collusion involving an Eskom tender worth R4.5bn.

This follows a complaint lodged by Eskom and a subsequent Competition Commission investigation into collusive tendering for the supply‚ installation and dismantling of scaffolding and thermal insulation for all of the 15 Eskom coal-fired power stations‚ the commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The commission said its investigation "found evidence of price fixing and collusive tendering" on the part of Waco Africa, acting through its SGB Cape division‚ Tedoc Industries‚ Mtsweni Corrosion Control and Superfecta Trading, and three joint ventures that SGB Cape formed with each of the aforementioned companies through bilateral agreements.

Outlining the background‚ the commission said the invitation for the Eskom tender was issued in March 2015. Thirty-one suppliers responded to the tender when it closed at the end April 2015. In March 2016‚ the commission received Eskom’s complaint in which it alleged that SGB Cape and the three joint ventures may have colluded when bidding for the tender.

One company allegedly submitted multiple tenders with the same person signing four submissions. "Safety‚ financial‚ technical and quality documents in all four bids were identical."

Although Eskom withdrew its complaint in March 2017‚ the commission decided to continue with the investigation.

Matshela Koko faces new disciplinary inquiry

In his replying affidavit submitted in court on Tuesday‚ Koko planned to deny claims that he was a central player in the collapse of corporate ...
National
5 hours ago

Union takes aim at PIC and Gigaba after new Eskom bail-out

The Public Service Association says the Eskom ‘bail-out’ is a betrayal by the GEPF and PIC boards
Companies
12 hours ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA cannot wait long for ‘Cyril dividend’

South Africa’s fiscal metrics are so fragile that only a return to growth will be able to stop their continued deterioration
Opinion
12 hours ago

Snap election could be a win-win move that breaks South Africa’s deadlock

The ANC would defeat an opposition in disarray and President Jacob Zuma could exit in a dignified manner, writes Ronak Gopaldas
Opinion
12 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Delaying the president’s state of the nation ...
National
2.
SA still cannot find source of worst listeriosis ...
National / Health
3.
Afrikaans-only policy of Hoërskool Overvaal means ...
National / Education
4.
‘He kicked my bum and my ribs; in the morning I ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.