ANC protestors boo ‘sellout’ Ace Magashule
The ANC secretary-general received a memorandum from Black First Land First, demanding that President Jacob Zuma not be removed
Newly elected ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was booed and called a sellout by ANC protestors on Monday in Johannesburg.
Magashule had received a memorandum from Black First Land First (BLF) following a short-lived protest by the group outside Luthuli House. Its memorandum demanded that President Jacob Zuma not be removed.
Magashule received the document after BLF had indicated that it would only give it to the ANC’s secretary-general or his deputy, Jessie Duarte — both are seen as Zuma allies.
BLF praised Magashule, who said he was happy that the group was "so disciplined".
As he walked back to Luthuli House, ANC protestors booed him and shouted that he was a sellout. The police formed a line between the protestors and Magashule and his security personnel.
Magashule told BLF he would brief the ANC’s national working committee on the memorandum that he had received.
The committee was due to meet on Monday afternoon following a meeting between Zuma and the ANC’s top officials on Sunday evening, where he refused to resign voluntarily.
Shortly after booing Magashule, the protestors broke into a song urging Ramaphosa to rise and lead.
