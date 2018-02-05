ANC protestors boo ‘sellout’ Ace Magashule

BLF praised Magashule, who said he was happy that the group was "so disciplined".

As he walked back to Luthuli House, ANC protestors booed him and shouted that he was a sellout. The police formed a line between the protestors and Magashule and his security personnel.

Magashule told BLF he would brief the ANC’s national working committee on the memorandum that he had received.

The committee was due to meet on Monday afternoon following a meeting between Zuma and the ANC’s top officials on Sunday evening, where he refused to resign voluntarily.

Shortly after booing Magashule, the protestors broke into a song urging Ramaphosa to rise and lead.