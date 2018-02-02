Police Minister hails organised crime threats assessment a success

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has hailed the hitherto little-known organised crime threats assessment (Octa) mechanism aimed at syndicates a success.

This follows the arrest on Thursday of nine suspects in a tax-fraud syndicate.

The minister told reporters in Pretoria on Friday that Hawks’ teams arrested the nine suspects at their upmarket homes in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal following search and seizure operations at 12 locations.

Mbalula said the suspects’ arrests were due to intelligence-led policing under the Octa mechanism with assistance from the Hawks and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

"Yesterday, a multi-disciplinary team consisting of Hawks, SARS, [and] criminal intelligence conducted a takedown operation [leading to the arrest of] nine members of a syndicate suspected of operating a large scale VAT fraud scam, with a potential loss to the fiscus of more than R90m," said Mbalula.

He said the police would have to up their game in the fight against organised crime and that Octa would allow units involved in fighting white-collar crimes to make significant inroads.