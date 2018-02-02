Police Minister hails organised crime threats assessment a success
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has hailed the hitherto little-known organised crime threats assessment (Octa) mechanism aimed at syndicates a success.
This follows the arrest on Thursday of nine suspects in a tax-fraud syndicate.
The minister told reporters in Pretoria on Friday that Hawks’ teams arrested the nine suspects at their upmarket homes in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal following search and seizure operations at 12 locations.
Mbalula said the suspects’ arrests were due to intelligence-led policing under the Octa mechanism with assistance from the Hawks and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
"Yesterday, a multi-disciplinary team consisting of Hawks, SARS, [and] criminal intelligence conducted a takedown operation [leading to the arrest of] nine members of a syndicate suspected of operating a large scale VAT fraud scam, with a potential loss to the fiscus of more than R90m," said Mbalula.
He said the police would have to up their game in the fight against organised crime and that Octa would allow units involved in fighting white-collar crimes to make significant inroads.
"SA cannot live side by side with syndicates. We are tracking and dealing with the source of crime, and fight the kingpins who drive luxury cars and masquerade as hard working South Africans," Mbalula said.
SARS commissioner Tom Moyane said it took the tax agency some time to crack the tax fraud. "When criminal investigations started to probe fake companies, fake VAT numbers, fake rebates and the like, we became suspicious of the number of companies claiming these tax refunds," said Moyane.
Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata said four suspects were arrested in Pretoria and the other five in Durban. "They appeared in court yesterday and are out on bail ranging between R20,000 and R100,000. Investigations are ongoing and if there is a need for further arrests they will be effected under procedure and announced in due time."
Questions arose [about] the extent of corruption within the police, with reporters asking whether former crime intelligence officer Morris "Captain KGB" Tshabalala was in the employ of the police and drawing a salary while in jail.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole maintained that, despite reports to the contrary, Tshabalala was not an employee of the South African Police Service (SAPS) while in jail.
"He was not employed by the SAPS. His employ was terminated in 2013. That was around the time he was arrested ... He is not paid according to the HR system and he was not receiving a salary while in jail."
