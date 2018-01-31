Companies / Financial Services

Viceroy report packed with ‘factual errors’, says Capitec

Claims send share price 25% lower in intraday trade, while the Reserve Bank says the bank is solvent and well capitalised

31 January 2018 - 05:42 Hanna Ziady
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Capitec wasted no time in tackling what it said were "factual errors" made by Viceroy Research in a bruising report the short sellers issued on Tuesday, which sent the stock 25% lower in intraday trade — it closed 2.96% weaker at R915.92.

Viceroy’s report was riddled with "opinions" not informed by accurate information, said Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Viceroy, which was betting on the share price falling by shorting the stock, had not verified any of its assumptions with Capitec. "We have instructed our attorneys to take it up with the Financial Services Board [FSB] because we are not happy with the way they go about it."

But Viceroy’s Gabriel Bernarde told Business Day that it did not see "being wrong" as a probability, which is why it had not contacted Capitec. "We go to pretty extensive lengths to back-test our assumptions."

Viceroy shot to prominence in December when it issued a report on "Steinhoff’s skeletons", a day after the retail group admitted accounting irregularities meant its auditors could not approve annual financial statements. Viceroy’s report uncovered a web of off-balance sheet transactions that it said Steinhoff had used to hide losses and inflate earnings.

Viceroy Research names its new target: Capitec Bank

Its shares fell as much as 20%, before recovering most of the loss, after Viceroy called it a 'loan shark ... masquerading as a community finance ...
READ VICEROY'S FULL REPORT: Capitec: A wolf in sheep’s clothing

'Based on our research and due diligence, we  believe that Capitec is a loan shark with massively understated defaults masquerading as a community ...
Investors choose to hold on to Resilient

Some asset managers are refusing to sell Resilient ‘based on rumours’
Ascendis selloff attributed to scandal over Steinhoff

Analyst predicts the market will remain volatile until investors realise ‘that not every company is a Steinhoff’
When social work turns violent, it’s time to turn to short selling and Steinhoff

Viceroy Research’s Fraser Perring says being trapped and threatened in his own car in 2012 ‘made him stronger’ — and led to ...
