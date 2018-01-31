CONTRACT CLAIMS
Guptas ‘wanted kickback’ from Bombardier for locomotive deal
Salim Essa 'demanded fixer fee' from Canadian train and plane maker at Zurich meeting
With Transnet’s R54bn locomotive deal likely to come under the spotlight in criminal investigations of state capture, a well-placed source has told Business Day of a meeting in Zurich with a former Bombardier representative at which a kickback for the Guptas was allegedly proposed.
The source, who had intimate knowledge of the negotiations, said the meeting took place at a private board room in a hotel in Zurich in September 2012, two months after Transnet had issued a request for proposals for 1,064 locomotives.
Among those who allegedly attended the meeting were the former Bombardier executive, a Transnet official and close Gupta associate Salim Essa.
Bombardier had just lost a previous Transnet tender for 95 locomotives to rival train manufacturer China South Rail.
The source claims Essa asked the Bombardier official to arrange a 20% kickback for the Guptas if the Canadian aircraft and train manufacturer wanted to be awarded the contract.
The source claims that Essa said: "We control a budget of R4-trillion. We control Transnet, Eskom, and soon also SAA" but not Prasa.
When this was refused, Essa allegedly requested a discount on its Global 6000 aircraft, later registered as ZS-OAK.
There is no proof Bombardier actually acceded to the alleged request, which could not be verified independently. However, Bombardier was awarded a R13bn portion of the R54bn locomotive deal after offering to sell the Guptas the jet on what seemed to be favourable terms, including a soft loan from the government of Canada’s export bank, which financed 80% of the purchase price.
The bank also provided $450m towards the Transnet locomotive contract.
Bombardier is no stranger to paying agents to help win tenders. In December Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail quoted a former Bombardier employee who said he had arranged "success fees" to be paid to middlemen to secure state contracts, including in SA for the Gautrain contract in 2005.
He understood the fee to be money that "gets passed around" to decision makers to ensure a successful bid.
Bombardier told The Globe and Mail that its "success fees" were "perfectly legal, provided for in the commercial codes of many countries", and that any employee who broke the law would be held accountable.
Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana’s testimony in Parliament on Tuesday lent some credence to the claim that Essa had made the kickback request to Bombardier.
Montana said train manufacturers were "summoned" to Zurich in September 2012 "to attend a meeting chaired by one Salim Essa", where he tried to "extort" money from them in return for contracts.
Asked about the alleged proposal by Essa, Bombardier said it was not able to find "any record of a meeting taking place in Zurich in 2012 on this matter". Bombardier stressed that there "is no link to make between the sale of an aircraft and a bid on a locomotive contract".
However, a leaked Gupta e-mail suggests Bombardier’s sales staff did believe the value of the company’s relationship with the Guptas extended beyond aircraft sales.
All the reports in one place
Browse the full collection of our journalists' investigative reports into the leaked Gupta emails
On February 18 2014 Bombardier’s vice-president for aircraft sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Trevor Lambarth, e-mailed Ajay Gupta expressing the hope that clinching the jet deal "will lead to further opportunities for our organisations to explore working together, whether on infrastructure or aviation-related business".
Bombardier said the $52m price tag for the Guptas’ ZS-OAK, with a list price that year of $60.5m, was "well within a ‘normal’ sales price range for Global 6000s sold that year".
"Any suggestion otherwise is entirely false and lacks any factual basis".
Leaked e-mails showed that Bombardier also increased the number of pilots it offered to train from two to three and provided credit memos to the Guptas worth $1.35m along with extras and "special customisations" for the jet worth $2m.
EDC launched legal proceedings in December last year to repossess the Guptas Bombardier jet after the family defaulted on repayments.
Flight records show ZS-OAK was holed up at EuroAirport in France since December 19 before travelling to Dubai and then India last week. On Tuesday evening the aircraft returned to Dubai.
However, EDC spokesman Phil Taylor said on Tuesday that "movement of the aircraft is not an indication of the legal process", adding that "legal proceedings are ongoing".
Transnet’s 1,064 locomotives deal, which was split between four bidders, forms part of Parliament’s inquiry into state capture. One of the issues under scrutiny is how total costs escalated from R38.6bn to R54bn.
Bombardier told Business Day its price increase was justified because its initial bid was for 599 locomotives.
The company "had to adjust its price accordingly (including amortising the development cost over a much smaller number of locomotives)," spokesman Mark Masluch said.
"This constitutes a fair and competitive market price considering the type of product, the number of locomotives to be delivered, the local content requirement, the delivery schedule and the safeguards requested by the client against inflation and rate variation."
Transnet said it viewed allegations that the Guptas used associates at Transnet to influence awarding the locomotive tender, including to Bombardier, in "a serious light".
It had instituted an internal investigation "to look at all media allegations levelled against Transnet regarding kickbacks and misconduct", spokesperson Molatwane Likhethe said.
In parallel Transnet has set up a special oversight committee to review the 1,064 locomotives deal, with law firm Werksmans appointed to conduct an investigation. "The investigators are hard at work and have requested that they be granted more time to conclude this process," Likhethe said.
Essa and the Guptas did not respond to requests for comment.
Please sign in or register to comment.