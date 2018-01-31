Guptas ‘wanted kickback’ from Bombardier for locomotive deal

The source claims that Essa said: "We control a budget of R4-trillion. We control Transnet, Eskom, and soon also SAA" but not Prasa.

When this was refused, Essa allegedly requested a discount on its Global 6000 aircraft, later registered as ZS-OAK.

There is no proof Bombardier actually acceded to the alleged request, which could not be verified independently. However, Bombardier was awarded a R13bn portion of the R54bn locomotive deal after offering to sell the Guptas the jet on what seemed to be favourable terms, including a soft loan from the government of Canada’s export bank, which financed 80% of the purchase price.

The bank also provided $450m towards the Transnet locomotive contract.

Bombardier is no stranger to paying agents to help win tenders. In December Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail quoted a former Bombardier employee who said he had arranged "success fees" to be paid to middlemen to secure state contracts, including in SA for the Gautrain contract in 2005.

He understood the fee to be money that "gets passed around" to decision makers to ensure a successful bid.

Bombardier told The Globe and Mail that its "success fees" were "perfectly legal, provided for in the commercial codes of many countries", and that any employee who broke the law would be held accountable.

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana’s testimony in Parliament on Tuesday lent some credence to the claim that Essa had made the kickback request to Bombardier.

Montana said train manufacturers were "summoned" to Zurich in September 2012 "to attend a meeting chaired by one Salim Essa", where he tried to "extort" money from them in return for contracts.

Asked about the alleged proposal by Essa, Bombardier said it was not able to find "any record of a meeting taking place in Zurich in 2012 on this matter". Bombardier stressed that there "is no link to make between the sale of an aircraft and a bid on a locomotive contract".

However, a leaked Gupta e-mail suggests Bombardier’s sales staff did believe the value of the company’s relationship with the Guptas extended beyond aircraft sales.