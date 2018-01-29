Companies / Financial Services

GUPTAGATE

How the net is closing in on Bank of Baroda unit

29 January 2018 - 06:01 Moyagabo Maake
A man walks past the Bank of Baroda headquarters in Mumbai, India. Picture: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks past the Bank of Baroda headquarters in Mumbai, India. Picture: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The noose is tightening around the Bank of Baroda’s Johannesburg branch as the Reserve Bank finalises an inspection of its money-laundering controls after the Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a preservation order freezing more than R110m held at the bank.

The Bank of Baroda is already flirting with a shutdown of its operations as further breaches of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica), which is aimed at combating money laundering, come to light.

"The inspection of the Bank of Baroda Johannesburg Branch in terms of Fica has become a matter of public record through a recent court case," said Kuben Naidoo, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, who heads its bank supervision department.

"On that basis, we can confirm that the outcome of the inspection conducted at Bank of Baroda Johannesburg to assess its compliance with the Fica has not yet been finalised."

Manoj Kumar Jha, acting CEO of the Bank of Baroda in SA, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Kumar Jha referred to the inspection in court papers defending its decision to close the bank account of the Gupta group of companies in 2017.

In the court papers, Kumar Jha said the Reserve Bank had conducted the inspection during 2016 and imposed a R10m fine on the Bank of Baroda for failing to comply with the
Financial Intelligence Centre Act’s requirements.

In an explosive affidavit submitted in support of the preservation order in December, Asset Forfeiture Unit financial investigator Nkosiphendule Mradla said the R110m was the proceeds of crime, as it came from a total R220.2m paid by the Free State department of agriculture to Estina, a firm associated with Atul Gupta, for a dairy farm project in Vrede meant to empower community members.

Most of the money was not used for its intended purpose, instead flowing to accounts belonging to motor dealers and other entities belonging to the Gupta family.

"It is my respectful submission that all the amounts paid … for other purposes other than dairy farming or agricultural purposes over to other entities bore the intent to defraud the department of agriculture and to directly benefit Estina and other related companies/individuals unlawfully," said Mradla.

"This … amounts to money laundering," he said.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit also targeted the Bank of Baroda as it believed it was highly likely the funds would be moved offshore if the bank succeeded in closing the Guptas’ bank accounts, making repatriation impossible.

Along with the R10m fine levied after the inspection, the Reserve Bank slapped the Bank of Baroda with a directive, that Kumar Jha said was the  most severe sanction the regulator could impose before restricting or suspending a bank’s business.

"Should the [Bank of Baroda] fail to comply with this directive or commit any further breaches of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, it may face a restriction or suspension,.

"It goes without saying that those sanctions would have disastrous impacts on the bank’s operations, both in SA and internationally," Kumar Jha said.

maakem@businesslive.co.za

