State capture ‘has two sides’

On Tuesday, the public enterprises committee will hear evidence from former Passenger Rail Agency of SA CEO Lucky Montana. Montana has alleged that during a meeting with the Guptas at the home of Martins — transport minister at the time — he fought the Gupta family’s push to "manipulate" a R53bn tender to procure new trains back in 2012.

The committee has already heard from high-profile witnesses such as Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, Molefe and former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh.

In his testimony last week, Singh, who is alleged to have played a crucial role in facilitating the plundering of Eskom by the Guptas, said management and the board of directors changed the operating model in 2010. This change envisaged a shift from a decentralised operating model to a matrix organisational structure.

The change, he said, allowed for a lack of accountability and watered down responsibility.

"I was not the person who approved any transactions on my own but acted on the resolutions of the board of directors or a subcommittee," Singh said.

The prepayment of R1.6bn and the associated guarantee issued to Tegeta was authorised by the board.

The prepayment of R600m was authorised by the board tendering committee. The deal with McKinsey and its subcontractor, Trillian, was also approved by the board tendering committee, Singh said, as was the Optimum Coal Mine penalty settlement of R577m.

Singh said as a chief financial officer, he had no knowledge of negotiations with Tegeta for the prepayment of R600m as he was not involved in the negotiations for that contract.

"The prepurchase of coal was approved by the board tendering committee at its meeting on 11 April 2016. I did not attend this meeting nor was I aware of the meeting taking place as I am not a member of the [committee].

"I was informed about the meeting by the head of the legal team on April 12 2016 and that the meeting resolved that the CFO [chief financial officer] should perform certain duties," Singh said.

