Cape Town drills into Umgeni Water proposal

On Monday, credit ratings agency Moody’s said the water-supply crisis was "credit negative" for the city and that it had it on watch for a downgrade from its Baa3 investment rating. It said this came after opposition to a special drought charge resulted in it being cancelled, which would compromise the city’s revenue.

The city had since replaced the drought charge with new tariffs to ensure revenue streams, Maytham said.

Water strategist Anthony Turton disagrees with the city’s groundwater cost-benefit assessment, suggesting that at scale, the cost of desalination could be as low as R10 per cubic meter and not R40 per cubic meter as rationalised in the preference for short-term groundwater abstraction. The supposedly lower cost of groundwater abstraction did not take into account added costs, such as negotiations with landowners, establishing servitudes and reticulation, he said in an interview with Cape Business News.

Turton also questioned the level of engineering understanding of the issues among decision-makers at all levels of government.

This view was supported by Nareth Pather, the president of Consulting Engineers SA (Cesa), who said on Monday that despite numerous approaches to the national, provincial and city governments over three years, the organisation had never been granted a hearing.

SA had more than adequate engineering know-how to tackle the country’s national water crisis, he said, but that consulting engineers had been on the sidelines for too long.

Cesa represents 540 consulting engineering firms.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape’s trade and investment agency in the provincial government, Wesgro, has created what it calls a "water war room" to assuage investor concerns over the water crisis. Wesgro communication officer Russel Brueton said Western Cape premier Helen Zille, MEC for economic opportunities Alan Winde, and Wesgro CEO Tim Harris had briefed the consular corps in Cape Town on the crisis, and that the agency would host a briefing for top CEOs in the province in February, "to instil confidence in the broader international community".

In response to the Moody’s notice, Winde said the provincial government recognised the difficulties faced by many businesses and the potential effect of the water crisis on investor confidence.

"We want to reassure businesses and investors that [the province] will do everything in its power to avoid Day Zero. In many of our key sectors, we have been pushing strategies for many years, which have significantly reduced consumption and which have resulted in more sustainable business practices. These strategies are now being ramped up," he said.