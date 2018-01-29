Cape’s Day Zero can be averted, insists Mokonyane

In a letter from Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille to Mokonyane, which was leaked on social media on Sunday, De Lille urged the minister to stall Umgeni’s involvement. She said desalination was costly.

"It is our request that the implementation … is delayed to make allowance for a thorough examination of ground water options to be completed," the mayor wrote.

In May 2017, Mokonyane approved the Berg River-Voëlvlei augmentation scheme in terms of the National Water Act, directing the water authority to secure funding and implement the project on behalf of the department. She said on Sunday off-take agreements would be concluded for the "sphere of government that receives this bulk water" to repay the loan. The national government would provide a guarantee.

Trevor Balzer, the deputy director-general of the water and sanitation department, told Business Day the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority had submitted an application to National Treasury and was awaiting approval before talks with potential lenders could begin.

The City of Cape Town has initiated plans to build desalination plants. Balzer said it was cheaper to desalinate water than to pump it from the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape.

This week, Mokonyane will meet with the interministerial task team on drought. She will also hold talks with the strategic water partners network, which is a group comprising big corporate business water users.

The Western Cape is experiencing its worst drought in more than a century. Dam levels are now below 30%.

Cape Town is expected to bring three desalination plants on line by the end of March 2018. Construction of the Monwabisi, Strandfontein and V&A Waterfront plants is under way.

Western Cape premier Helen Zille attended Mokonyane’s address. She has previously criticised the minister for dragging her feet in attending to the crisis. At the event, Zille said she had asked the national government to declare the Western Cape a disaster area in 2015, when the drought was first identified.

Zille said for the government to be building a desalination plant with Umgeni Water in the same place Cape Town had commissioned a private sector-led plant "directly contradicted the tender process".

She said to applause: "How can we do this without money and without the private sector coming in, not just to help us out with charity but by actually building the water economy?"

Mokonyane responded, saying the government and the City of Cape Town had identified the area for desalination jointly.

speckmana@businesslive.co.za