National

BREAKING NEWS: Pay back the pension money, court tells Brian Molefe

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that his 'early retirement agreement' was unlawful and should be set aside

25 January 2018 - 10:48 Theto Mahlakoana
Brian Molefe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Brian Molefe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The High Court in Pretoria has ordered Brian Molefe to pay back any money he received from Eskom's pension fund.

A full bench of the court ruled on Thursday that the “early retirement agreement” reached between the controversial former CE of Eskom and the company’s board, including his subsequent reinstatement to the position, were unlawful and should be set aside.

Molefe, who is now employed by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), was also ordered to pay the legal costs of the applicants in the matter, Solidarity and the DA.

The application to review and set aside the decision of the Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to reinstate Molefe, following his 2016 resignation from the company, was brought by Solidarity, the DA and EFF separately, but later consolidated.

The parties also successfully argued that Molefe should repay a portion of the R30.1m paid to him as an early retirement pension benefit after his resignation was rescinded. 

Molefe has admitted that he was not eligible for the payout, but that he and the company’s board and its pension fund had been mistaken about whether its rules could be relaxed to accommodate his early retirement claim.

Crunch time for Brian Molefe’s bulky Eskom payout

The disgraced former Eskom CEO left under a cloud after damning State of Capture report
National
5 hours ago

Why shaking up Eskom matters for the economy

On the back of major changes in the top executive layer at the state-owned utility, Sibonelo Radebe asks Jannie Rossouw why it’s necessary
Opinion
23 hours ago

State capture inquiry tackles Molefe's Eskom contract and R30m pension payout

Evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara says Eskom's Anton Minnaar seems alone in his view that Molefe was a permanent employee
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: Pay back the pension money, court ...
National
2.
I do not know the Gupta brothers, Matshela Koko ...
National
3.
Koko says he does not intend taking Gigaba’s ...
National
4.
Crunch time for Brian Molefe’s bulky Eskom payout
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.