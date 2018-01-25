National

Trade union Solidarity wants criminal charges brought against Molefe

25 January 2018 - 17:04 Sipho Mabena
Solidarity's CEO Dirk Hermann. Picture: DESIREE SWART
Solidarity's CEO Dirk Hermann. Picture: DESIREE SWART

Embattled former Eskom boss Brian Molefe cannot simply pay back the more than R11m of his R30m retirement pay-out that he has already received and go on with his life — trade union Solidarity is adamant that he face consequences for his "fraudulent actions".

A full bench of the High Court in Pretoria made a scathing ruling against Molefe‚ finding that former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s "damning" State of Capture report could not be ignored and would hang over Molefe.

Judge Elias Matojane’s judgment‚ confirmed by Judge Hans Fabricius and Judge Segopotje Mphahlele‚ was unrelenting: "The allegations are highly relevant to [Molefe’s] suitability to be reinstated as [group] CEO. They are the dead weight he must carry till he is cleared."

The judgment also rubbished Molefe’s assertion that he didn’t resign but took an early pension. The decision of the board of Eskom to accept Molefe’s early retirement was reviewed and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown’s decision to appoint Molefe as group CEO were set aside.

Solidarity’s CEO Dirk Hermann said this was only the beginning of trouble for Molefe as they were now pursuing criminal charges against him for possible corruption.

Hermann said they have since briefed their lawyers to compile comprehensive representations to the Hawks because the National Prosecuting Authority had submitted, under oath, that the pension saga will be investigated by the Hawks.

"We think that unlawful behaviour must have consequences … He cannot simply pay the money. The [Director of Public Prosecutions] then indicated in their answering affidavit that the Hawks will investigate alleged corruption by Molefe‚ also [that] by other senior officials of Eskom and [the] pension fund."

