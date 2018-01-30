‘Blunder changed’ employee definition in minimum wage bill

The federations, along with the National Council of Trade Unions, made a joint submission to Parliament arguing that what was reflected in the bill was not what had been decided by labour, business and the government at Nedlac.

"In the final version of the National Minimum Wage Bill, approved at Nedlac by the social partners, the definition is captured as follows: "‘worker’ means any person who works for another and who receives, or is entitled to receive, any payment for that work whether in money or in kind," read the submission. However, the bill published by the government in November 2017 said "worker" meant an employee as defined in section 1 of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

"This unilateral change and deviation from the agreement during the Nedlac process is not explained or motivated," the federations said.

The Department of Labour had not honoured undertakings to respond to questions by the time of going to print.

Fedusa’s representative in the national minimum wage task team at Nedlac, Johan van Niekerk, said Fedusa believed the insertion of the word employee was an administrative error. "We think when it was given to government lawyers they took for granted the implication of the word worker and replaced it with employee."

The labour federations took the matter up with Labour the Minister Mildred Oliphant at a Nedlac gathering on Monday.

Van Niekerk said Oliphant had committed to ensure that if the bill was passed in its current form, the yet-to-be established national minimum wage commission would rectify it.

It was agreed during the discussions that workers should not suffer because of "technical reasons", he said,

The minimum wage rate of R20 an hour and estimated R3,500 a month was intended to deal with the concerns of some of the most exploited workers, who included independent contractors and subcontractors.

Cosatu parliamentary leader Matthew Parks told Business Day it was "mind-boggling" that a bill which had taken two and half years of Nedlac engagements to conclude, could end up being bungled. "If it was an error, it makes it easier to fix. Once the bill gets to Parliament it often puts us in a difficult spot. They have to be prepared to make the amendments," Parks said.

The government is under pressure to conclude the bill and have it signed by May to meet the deadline it set when the policy was adopted.

The Wits University National Minimum Wage Initiative has also submitted its opposition to the definition in the bill, remarking that given the increased number of independent contractors in the labour market, the exclusions would affect a significant number of workers.

The federations explained the effect the bill would have if implemented. "By including the definition in the gazetted bill that it has, the minister has created an enormous loophole for ‘independent contractors’ to be excluded and for unscrupulous employers to designate workers as ‘independent contractors’ to circumvent the National Minimum Wage Bill."

Parks said labour intended to also raise the discrepancy with the portfolio committee on labour with the hope that it was rectified now and not later.

It was concerned that there was not sufficient time before May to cover some of the outstanding phases of the legis-

latory process.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has been the champion of the national minimum wage policy, having led government negotiators at Nedlac during its drafting.

If the passage of the bill was to be delayed over the blunder, this would not bode well for the new ANC president, who has vowed the law would come into effect in May.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za