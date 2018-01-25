Koko says he does not intend taking Gigaba’s advice to step down

Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko does not intend to act on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s plea that he leave the organisation.

He told MPs on Wednesday night that he found Gigaba’s statement "unlawful and shocking".

On Sunday Gigaba appealed to the new Eskom board to clean the utility of corruption and get rid of all executives who faced allegations of corruption and impropriety.

He also appealed to chief financial officer Anoj Singh — who resigned the next day with immediate effect — and Koko to do the patriotic and right thing and step down in the best interests of Eskom and the country.

In a lawyer’s letter sent to Eskom, Koko said that acting patriotically meant respecting the Constitution and the rights of citizens.

Koko has just been reinstated after a disciplinary process related to alleged conflicts of interest in the awarding by Eskom of contracts of about R1bn to Impulse International, a company in which his step-daughter was a director. He has also been implicated in the prepayment of R659m paid to Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources for the supply of coal. He has rejected allegations of corruption.

Asked whether he would resign by DA MP Erik Marais during the inquiry into state capture, which is being conducted by Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises, Koko read out a letter that his lawyers had written to Eskom.

This stated that Koko was not an Eskom official facing serious allegations of corruption and impropriety as he had been exonerated and found not guilty in a disciplinary inquiry into "false" allegations.

"It is unlawful and indeed shocking that the government, the shareholder of Eskom has publicly recorded that it has issued instructions [that] employees of Eskom should be dismissed on the basis of allegations alone.

"Such instructions directly conflict with the rule of law and is an unlawful attack on Mr Koko’s rights including the constitutional right to fair labour practice which is also protected in the Labour Relations Act. It is beyond our comprehension that the government of our country can act in this manner so publicly.

"If Eskom has designs to terminate our client’s services, it has to occur in accordance with the precepts with the law established in terms of the Labour Relations Act pursuant to the provision in the Constitution through the due process."

The letter Koko read out for MPs noted that a firm of attorneys had exonerated him of allegations of impropriety in June 2017. But the board nevertheless decided to institute a disciplinary inquiry "apparently to appease the media".

The letter referred to the continued "malicious false and misleading" newspaper reports to which Koko was subjected to in 2017 and said Eskom had suffered "immense reputational harm" in not promptly and decisively in repudiating the "false" newspaper reports that had their origin in the fact that Koko was taking action against corrupt Eskom officials.

In the letter, mention is made that Koko had met Eskom board member Prof Malegapuru Makgoba earlier this month about his future with the utility. He told Makgoba that he could play an "indispensable" role in Eskom using his skills acquired from more than 20 years of experience at the utility.