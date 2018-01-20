Senior Eskom management have written to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa pleading with him to take urgent action to replace the board and install a new executive management team.

A memorandum addressed to Ramaphosa on Friday was signed by more than 220 senior staff and raised concerns over "current governance‚ ethical leadership and financial issues" facing the embattled power utility.

"As Eskom Guardians [employees] it is extremely painful for us to see our once highly-regarded and top-performing organisation dragged from one reputational crisis to another‚" the memo reads.

"It is clear that issues of governance‚ ethics and leadership are at the centre of Eskom's current crisis‚ and are having a devastating impact on Eskom's liquidity and financial sustainability."

The memo further raises serious concern over a lack of "decisive and bold action" against allegations of fraud‚ corruption and maladministration.