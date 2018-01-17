National

NPA charges McKinsey with collusion in R1.6bn Eskom theft

NPA accuses McKinsey of abusing its relationship with Eskom to create a 'veil of legitimacy' that allowed Trillian to 'unlawfully drain' R600m from the power utility

17 January 2018 - 05:37 STEPHAN HOFSTATTER AND KYLE COWAN
Criminal acts identified in an affidavit by Knorx Molelle of the NPA’s asset-forfeiture unit include payments made from fraudulent invoices with no services rendered. Picture: REUTERS
- Criminal acts identified in an affidavit by Knorx Molelle of the NPA’s asset-forfeiture unit include payments made from fraudulent invoices with no services rendered. Picture: REUTERS

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has thrown the book at global consultancy McKinsey, charging it had colluded with Gupta-linked Trillian and corrupt Eskom officials in the theft of R1.6bn from the power utility.

In an affidavit filed in the High Court in Pretoria in December and obtained on Tuesday, the NPA accused McKinsey of abusing its relationship with Eskom to create a "veil of legitimacy" that allowed Trillian to "unlawfully drain" R600m in six months from Eskom without a contract from the cash-strapped power utility.

Criminal acts identified in an affidavit by Knorx Molelle of the NPA’s asset-forfeiture unit included payments made from fraudulent invoices with no services rendered with the collusion of Eskom officials and "deliberate and fraudulent circumvention of Eskom’s supply chain management processes".

This is the first step in efforts to recover an estimated R50bn looted from public coffers by the Guptas and their associates. Molelle said on Tuesday it was one of six similar cases being prioritised, with another 11 in the pipeline being pursued by a team of 20 officials of the NPA’s specialised commercial crimes unit, the asset-forfeiture unit, the Treasury and the Financial Intelligence Centre.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: McKinsey colluded with Trillian, says NPA

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

NPA has not issued arrest warrants for state capture, commercial crimes unit states

Acting Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit head Malini Govender says warrants are only issued in special cases where the suspects are considered a ...
National
14 hours ago

Net tightens on Gupta-linked Trillian

What took so long, labour federation asks ahead of court order for asset preservation being served on Trillian and McKinsey
National
1 day ago

Eskom continues to block Daniels in McKinsey-Trillian aftermath

The head of legal and compliance claims she was suspended for a letter of demand on global consultancy McKinsey and the Gupta-linked Trillian ...
Companies
5 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Corruption in private sector has not gone unpunished — as it has in the public sector

At KPMG, SAP and Steinhoff, executives and directors have been booted out for bad conduct or even just bad judgment
Opinion
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Scientists tackle coastal food security
National / Science & Environment
2.
Five premium writers on the state of SA after ...
National
3.
Why Cape Town’s levy looks dead in the water
National
4.
Shaun Abrahams to give notice on Zuma's ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.