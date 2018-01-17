NPA charges McKinsey with collusion in R1.6bn Eskom theft

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has thrown the book at global consultancy McKinsey, charging it had colluded with Gupta-linked Trillian and corrupt Eskom officials in the theft of R1.6bn from the power utility.

In an affidavit filed in the High Court in Pretoria in December and obtained on Tuesday, the NPA accused McKinsey of abusing its relationship with Eskom to create a "veil of legitimacy" that allowed Trillian to "unlawfully drain" R600m in six months from Eskom without a contract from the cash-strapped power utility.

Criminal acts identified in an affidavit by Knorx Molelle of the NPA’s asset-forfeiture unit included payments made from fraudulent invoices with no services rendered with the collusion of Eskom officials and "deliberate and fraudulent circumvention of Eskom’s supply chain management processes".

This is the first step in efforts to recover an estimated R50bn looted from public coffers by the Guptas and their associates. Molelle said on Tuesday it was one of six similar cases being prioritised, with another 11 in the pipeline being pursued by a team of 20 officials of the NPA’s specialised commercial crimes unit, the asset-forfeiture unit, the Treasury and the Financial Intelligence Centre.

