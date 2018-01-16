The price of a postage stamp for a standard letter will rise by 7.7% to R4.20 from R3.90 on April 1.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) published the new tariffs and charges in the Government Gazette on Friday.

One stamp is needed to mail small envelopes with a maximum size of 120mm by 235mm by 5mm and a weight of 50g.

Insurance for letters with a value of up to R250 will increase from R19.10 to R20.55‚ those with a value of up to R500 from R39.10 to R42.10 and those up to a value of R1‚000 from R78.60 to R84.65.

Intercepting or redirecting parcels will cost R32.60‚ up from R30.30.

Sending domestic parcels will cost R52.50 for the first kilogram and R7.05 for each additional kilogram. This is up from R48.75 and R6.55.

Sending ordinary postcards will increase from R4.15 to R4.45.

Any item larger than 353mm by 250mm by 30mm that weighs more than 1kg is considered a parcel.

Tariffs for international mail differ according to the destination. All countries are divided into six zones. Zone A consists of the countries nearest to SA and includes Botswana‚ Comoros‚ Kenya‚ Namibia‚ Seychelles‚ Swaziland‚ Ascension and St Helena. Zone F refers to the countries furthest from SA and includes Canada‚ Australia‚ China‚ Japan and New Zealand.

Official payment methods include stamps‚ remote meter-setting franking machine mail‚ postage-paid and postage-included envelopes.