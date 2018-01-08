Companies / Telecoms & Technology

5G is here for the taking — if the government allows it

08 January 2018 - 12:07 Dave Chambers
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

MTN says it has achieved download speeds of more than 20 gigabits per second in its first trial of fifth-generation (5G) technology.

"This is the highest achieved on a mobile network in Africa‚" the service provider said in a statement on Monday.

It said it was ready to deploy the technology commercially but could not do so until it had access to additional frequency spectrum.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), which regulates spectrum‚ has not yet allocated spectrum for 4G infrastructure‚ TechCentral reported‚ forcing operators to reallocate 2G and 3G spectrum.

According to MTN SA chief technology and innovation officer Giovanni Chiarelli, "there is no doubt that 5G will offer the consumer higher speeds and lower latency‚ but to achieve this we need the capacity that comes with additional spectrum.

"Once again we call on the government to urgently release the much-needed spectrum that is required in SA to lower the cost of data and drive growth and development for all South Africans."

MTN has collaborated with network equipment provider Ericsson on its 5G trial and found that the technology is at least 100 times faster than 4G.

Ericsson warns of possible impairment in digital services and media business

The impairment, if it happens, could hit the Swedish mobile network equipment maker’s operating income but not its cash flow
Companies
1 month ago

Getting ready for 5G

All of SA’s telecommunications operators are trialling 5G connectivity and exploring the best applications for the technology
Features
1 month ago

MTN shares drop sharply on news that profit from IHS deal will fall by almost half

MTN booked a R6bn first-half profit from the deal with the tower operator, but a R2.8bn loan agreement has taken out a hefty chunk of that
Companies
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Steinhoff’s Gulfstream jet is for sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Eskom agrees to lower quality coal from ...
Companies / Energy
3.
SpaceX sends mysterious Zuma payload into orbit
Companies
4.
5G is here for the taking — if the government ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Life Healthcare is looking at exiting its Indian ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

MTN to expand holiday reach
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Spectrum alliance backs change in licensing model to boost rural reach
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SIPHO MASEKO: Proposed wireless open access network should be welcomed
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.