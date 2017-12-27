"Too many national anthems suffer from dreary harmonies and dull platitudes‚" The Economist wrote as it published a poll of the best anthems in the world — choosing SA’s Enoch Sontonga’s hymn Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika (God Bless Africa) as the best.

Russia was the second favourite‚ with The Economist asking "could anything be more stirring than this performance belted out by the Red Army Choir?"; with Uruguay — "for sheer exuberance‚ it is hard to beat" — claiming third place.

In looking for the world’s best anthems‚ The Economist wrote: "What makes a national anthem? A rousing tune to quicken the pulse‚ some pathos to moisten the eyes and that inexplicable something to make it stand out from all the rest. A surprising number are hemmed in by the musical traditions of Europe in the 19th century‚ when nationalism spread across the world — Uruguay’s is the best of the bunch. Too many‚ including UK’s God Save the Queen‚ suffer from dreary harmonies and platitudes about being victorious and glorious. The home nations of the UK have all the best tunes — just listen to Wales’s Land of our Fathers.

"Good anthems‚ such as Ukraine’s and Israel’s‚ contain a tinge of sadness‚ because nationalism is really about longing‚ suffering and sacrifice.

"The best‚ like SA’s Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika‚ create their own world entirely ... Taken from a protest hymn‚ the lyrics combine Afrikaans‚ English‚ Xhosa‚ Zulu and Sesotho in an act of musical healing for the Rainbow Nation."

Brazil‚ Ukraine‚ Japan — whose lyrics date from as early as 800ACE — Israel‚ Nepal‚ Germany and the US rounded out the top 10.

Sontonga‚ a writer and composer‚ was born in Uitenhage. He attended the Lovedale Institution where he studied to become a teacher before joining a Methodist Mission School in Nancefield‚ just outside of Johannesburg. He wrote Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika as a prayer at the age of 24‚ eight years before his death‚ according to South African History Online.

Samuel Mqhayi is credited with later writing seven more verses for the song‚ according to the blog SouthAfrica.com.

Sontonga and his choir toured Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal and sang the song wherever they performed‚ the two sources report. He died in April 1905.

Seven years after his death‚ the ANC launched his hymn into prominence as an anthem of black struggle against oppression. In 1994‚ Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika was amalgamated with Die Stem‚ or Call of SA‚ that was written in 1918 by CJ Langenhoven‚ an Afrikaans poet.