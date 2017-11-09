Pauw seemed relaxed‚ despite death threats and possible interdicts to stop the book. He did not say why‚ but is still expecting a "big reaction from the law enforcement agencies".

The discussion touched on the nature of the SSA‚ which Pauw described as a "black hole in which they pour your money".

"The auditor-general has no insight into the operations budget of state security.… They have a massive budget. The same as crime intelligence of the police. Crime intelligence has a budget and it has a secret fund of around R600m a year. Nobody audits that."

Pauw and Peter Bruce‚ former editor of Business Day and Financial Mail‚ discussed the book for about 40 minutes before the power went out. There were boos and some parts of the crowd started chanting‚ "Zuma must fall." A woman got on stage during the power outage and started singing Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika.

After power was briefly restored‚ the crowd cheered‚ but it was to no avail. Bruce announced the launch was cancelled after several attempts to turn the lights back on.

Pauw seemed unfazed. He smiled and greeted old friends as security officials tried to block members of the public who wanted to get their copies signed. Pauw moved to Exclusive Books to sign his book.

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene‚ former general Johan Booysen and forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan were some of the people in attendance.

Before the discussion, people lined up to buy a copy of the book. Most buyers said they were doing so out of duty‚ despite a PDF version of the book circulating on social media.