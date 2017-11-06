SSA director claims Jacques Pauw’s new book is full of lies

The SSA has served a cease-and-desist letter on NB Publishers and Pauw, which the publisher and the author have since refused to abide by. It is yet to be seen if the SSA will follow through on its threat that it will take the matter to court if the parties do not abide by the cease-and-desist letter.

"In his enthusiasm to influence ruling party politics and the 2019 general election, Pauw has allowed himself to be manipulated by an apartheid spy-double agent who has scores to settle — and is now hiding out in Russia. This is the man on whom Pauw largely relies for ‘evidence’ about the Fraser family contained in his book," read a statement by the Frasers, without specifying who the alleged double agent was.

The Frasers said the book included "a number of scurrilous and patently false allegations about the family, which has a distinguished record in SA’s struggle for democracy, equality and justice."

The family specifically describes as false the claim in the book that a Fraser sister was married to intelligence officer Graham Engel, who was the manager of the Principal Agent Network programme (PAN), a top-secret state intelligence programme.

Pauw writes in the book that PAN was the brainchild of former head of domestic intelligence Manala Manzini and Fraser, who was then his deputy.

Pauw also states that PAN had used as much as R1bn in taxpayers’ money in three years.

The Faser family also denies that Arthur Fraser’s brother Barry Fraser was the director in the Galloway company, which allegedly benefited financially from PAN.

According to the family, the statement that Mrs CF Fraser, 83, is a PAN agent "would be laughable if it wasn’t so hurtful and malicious." They claim these and other facts in the book are "lies."

The family said Pauw had unfairly accused the Fraser family of criminal activity.

The Frasers say they support the principle of a free press holding the government to account and fighting corruption and the abuse of power, but that the principle does not extend to "the right to slander people."