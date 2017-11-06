Zuma book publishers ‘will neither withdraw nor redact it’

NB Publishers will not desist from making Jacques Pauw’s book, The President’s Keepers, available to the public, will not withdraw it from the market and will not redact any parts of it, the publisher’s attorney wrote in a lawyer’s letter to the State Security Agency (SSA) on Monday.

The SSA had served NB Publishers and Pauw with a cease-and-desist letter in which it demanded the book be withdrawn from book shops and have parts of it redacted last week, with the agency claiming that the book contained parts that were in contravention of the Intelligence Service Act.

"The book has been publicly available for more than a week. Thousands of copies have already been sold. As you are no doubt aware, the book is not sold only in hard-copy format, but also digitally to an international market. Much of the information contained in the book, including that relevant to the SSA, has been widely disseminated to the news media," Willem de Klerk for NB Publishers writes in the letter.