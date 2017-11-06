Zuma book publishers ‘will neither withdraw nor redact it’
NB Publishers will not desist from making Jacques Pauw’s book, The President’s Keepers, available to the public, will not withdraw it from the market and will not redact any parts of it, the publisher’s attorney wrote in a lawyer’s letter to the State Security Agency (SSA) on Monday.
The SSA had served NB Publishers and Pauw with a cease-and-desist letter in which it demanded the book be withdrawn from book shops and have parts of it redacted last week, with the agency claiming that the book contained parts that were in contravention of the Intelligence Service Act.
"The book has been publicly available for more than a week. Thousands of copies have already been sold. As you are no doubt aware, the book is not sold only in hard-copy format, but also digitally to an international market. Much of the information contained in the book, including that relevant to the SSA, has been widely disseminated to the news media," Willem de Klerk for NB Publishers writes in the letter.
There could thus not be any basis for an urgent court application to prevent the further distribution of the book, NB Publishers argued.
"Your client waited for the best part of a week before making its demand, and then set a five-day deadline for response. In the words of Sutherland J [Judge Roland Sutherland], ‘the metaphor of the horse having bolted is inadequate; a better image would be that a virus has infected the worlds literate population’," the letter reads.
NB Publishers further argued that any further attempt by the SSA to prevent further dissemination of the book, would serve no rational purpose, adding that courts did not, as a matter of policy, make orders that did not serve a purpose or to which effect could not be given.
It has been made clear that if the SSA were to follow through on its threat to bring an application in the high court, NB Publishers would oppose the application and seek punitive cost orders against the SSA.
On the SSA’s claim that the book was "replete with inaccuracies", the response was that it was not backed up by a single reference in the book that was alleged to be inaccurate.
