Review of state capture remedial action will test public protector’s powers

Zuma argued that the recommendation was unconstitutional because only the president had the power to establish a judicial commission of inquiry. This is despite Zuma, his son Duduzane and his friends the Guptas being implicated in the state-capture report.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is opposing the president’s bid to have the remedial action set aside.

It is also being opposed by political parties including the EFF, the DA, the United Democratic Movement and the Congress of the People. Zuma was ordered to implement the remedial action within 30 days, which would have been on December 2 2016, but he opted to take the remedial action on review.

Zuma has argued that the remedial action breaches the separation of powers doctrine and that the country’s public protector does not have the power to dictate to a president how he should exercise his executive powers.

"Whereas section 84(2)(f) of the Constitution would leave it open for a president to choose what type of commission of inquiry should be established, whether a judicial commission of inquiry or any other," Zuma argued in his founding affidavit.

"The remedial action has made that choice for me as head of state, this is impermissible," he said. Zuma also argued that the remedial action did not meet and fulfil the provisions of the Ethics Act and was therefore irregular and unlawful.

In Mkhwebane’s heads of argument, she hit back, citing "an exceptional case" and said it was "impossible for him to do so [retain control over who is appointed] lawfully because he is implicated in the subject matter of the commission".

She said that contrary to what the president argued, the remedial action preserved the separation of powers by balancing the requirement that the public protector’s remedial action be appropriate and effective with the president’s power to appoint a commission of inquiry.

