POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma has another day in court
President Jacob Zuma will finally have his chance to argue why the remedial action in the public protector’s State of Capture report should be reviewed.
The High Court in Pretoria will on Tuesday start hearing arguments in the matter, which is set down for three days.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela directed that a commission of inquiry be conducted and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the sole judge to preside over the commission.
Zuma is arguing that this is unconstitutional because only the president can establish a judicial commission of inquiry. This is despite Zuma, his son Duduzane and his friends the Guptas being implicated in the state-capture report.
In September, the DA approached the court in a bid to compel the president to institute the public protector’s remedial action and establish a commission of inquiry. However, this application has been stayed pending finalisation of the review.
Meanwhile, 20 Gupta companies have one more week to launch their final bid to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing their accounts.
The High Court in Pretoria granted an interim interdict stopping the bank from closing the accounts or from terminating the banker-customer relationship pending the outcome of the final application. The companies were given 15 days to lodge it.
The bank informed the companies in July that it would close the business and loan accounts of 20 companies on September 30.
Meanwhile, the ANC’s national officials are expected to go to the Eastern Cape on Monday to meet disgruntled regional leaders. This was after ousted chairman Phumulo Masualle and his allies lodged a complaint with Luthuli House about the process that led to the election of former secretary Oscar Mabuyane as chairman.
After meeting with the regional leaders, a report will be compiled to be delivered at the next national executive committee meeting for a decision on the way forward.
On Tuesday, the ad hoc committee on the funding of political parties will receive a briefing by Parliamentary Legal Services on the effect of the My Vote Counts judgment.
Also on Tuesday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and the South African Police Service will brief the portfolio committee on police on the crime statistics.
