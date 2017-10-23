POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma has another day in court

President Jacob Zuma will finally have his chance to argue why the remedial action in the public protector’s State of Capture report should be reviewed.

The High Court in Pretoria will on Tuesday start hearing arguments in the matter, which is set down for three days.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela directed that a commission of inquiry be conducted and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the sole judge to preside over the commission.

Zuma is arguing that this is unconstitutional because only the president can establish a judicial commission of inquiry. This is despite Zuma, his son Duduzane and his friends the Guptas being implicated in the state-capture report.

In September, the DA approached the court in a bid to compel the president to institute the public protector’s remedial action and establish a commission of inquiry. However, this application has been stayed pending finalisation of the review.