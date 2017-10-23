Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma has another day in court

23 October 2017 - 06:04 Genevieve Quintal
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
- President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma will finally have his chance to argue why the remedial action in the public protector’s State of Capture report should be reviewed.

The High Court in Pretoria will on Tuesday start hearing arguments in the matter, which is set down for three days.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela directed that a commission of inquiry be conducted and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the sole judge to preside over the commission.

Zuma is arguing that this is unconstitutional because only the president can establish a judicial commission of inquiry. This is despite Zuma, his son Duduzane and his friends the Guptas being implicated in the state-capture report.

In September, the DA approached the court in a bid to compel the president to institute the public protector’s remedial action and establish a commission of inquiry. However, this application has been stayed pending finalisation of the review.

Meanwhile, 20 Gupta companies have one more week to launch their final bid to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing their accounts.

The High Court in Pretoria granted an interim interdict stopping the bank from closing the accounts or from terminating the banker-customer relationship pending the outcome of the final application. The companies were given 15 days to lodge it.

The bank informed the companies in July that it would close the business and loan accounts of 20 companies on September 30.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s national officials are expected to go to the Eastern Cape on Monday to meet disgruntled regional leaders. This was after ousted chairman Phumulo Masualle and his allies lodged a complaint with Luthuli House about the process that led to the election of former secretary Oscar Mabuyane as chairman.

After meeting with the regional leaders, a report will be compiled to be delivered at the next national executive committee meeting for a decision on the way forward.

On Tuesday, the ad hoc committee on the funding of political parties will receive a briefing by Parliamentary Legal Services on the effect of the My Vote Counts judgment.

Also on Tuesday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and the South African Police Service will brief the portfolio committee on police on the crime statistics.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Zuma has until November 30 to make submissions about corruption charges

The National Prosecuting Authority will decide whether to reinstate the 783 corruption charges on representations not previously considered
National
2 days ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA owes the DA a great debt of gratitude for its invaluable contribution

With regard to Jacob Zuma, the DA has shown a sustained and relentless pursuit of justice, pure and simple, and we are better for it
Opinion
4 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma may exploit KPMG scandal to escape charges

A forensic audit of Zuma’s finances formed part of the corruption case against him
National
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma has another day in ...
Politics
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Will SA have its Macron moment?
Politics
3.
Mbete continues slow campaign for presidency
Politics
4.
RAY HARTLEY: What Zuma's surprise shuffle says ...
Politics
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma's captured state will not ...
Politics

Related Articles

Ramaphosa is scathing about state capture and corruption
National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Probes by UK watchdogs and FBI into Gupta dealings a game changer
National

NATASHA MARRIAN: Spy reports are Zuma’s wrecking balls
Opinion / Columnists

Zuptagate threat to project of liberation from apartheid
Opinion

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma puts in place useful pawn stars
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.