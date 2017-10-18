Only the board can appoint SABC executives

The executive members of the SABC should be appointed solely by the board without any requirement of approval by the minister of communications, the High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Tuesday.

The ruling brings clarity on the role of the communications minister and the president in the appointment of the CEO, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and board of the SABC.

The SABC does not have permanent executives after former communications minister Ayanda Dlodlo refused to approve the candidates who were proposed for the interim board on the grounds that they were not sufficiently qualified.

In the judgment, the court noted that the executive members were to be appointed solely by the board without any requirement of approval by the minister. It said the Broadcasting Act was silent on the appointment of the executive directors.