Saica to convene investigation into KPMG’s work for Gupta firms

12 October 2017 - 18:45 Genevieve Quintal
The independent investigation into KPMG SA’s work for the Gupta family and the report on the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS) so-called rogue unit will be convened by the South African Institute for Chartered Accountants (Saica).

Last week, KPMG’s new CEO Nhlamu Dlomu said the panel members, the scope, terms of reference and the estimated duration of the inquiry would be announced on October 12. The inquiry will be led by two senior counsel. The outcome of the inquiry will be made public, Dlomu said last week.

However, it was not clear last week who was convening the independent inquiry. Saica is expected to announce more information regarding the inquiry on Thursday.

KPMG has come under fire for the work it did on the Gupta accounts and for SARS. This led to a number of senior managers at the company being released.

Several high-profile clients have dropped KPMG as their external auditors and others are reviewing their relationship with the embattled company.

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors is also investigating KPMG’s conduct. Dlomu said the firm would co-operate with the regulatory board in its investigation.

Last month, SACIA threw its weight behind calls for an independent judicial enquiry.

