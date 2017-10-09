National

Parliament to discuss municipalities’ outstanding Eskom bills

09 October 2017 - 15:44 Khulekani Magubane
Storm clouds: Since February, Eskom has presided over a range of illegal and irrational actions. Picture: REUTERS
Storm clouds: Since February, Eskom has presided over a range of illegal and irrational actions. Picture: REUTERS

Parliament will convene an urgent joint meeting of the portfolio committees on co-operative governance and traditional affairs, public enterprise and finance on Tuesday to discuss the crisis between Eskom and indebted municipalities.

Eskom is owed billions in unpaid power bills by local councils, most of which are in financial distress. The power utility has used scheduled electricity cuts as a bargaining chip and as a means to get municipalities to the negotiating table to settle their debts.

DA MP Kevin Mileham said the joint committee meeting was agreed to after he wrote to the co-operative governance and traditional affairs chairman Richard Mdakane in late September.

Mileham said in a statement that the South African Local Government Association (Salga), National Treasury and the affected departments would be present at the meeting, aimed at seeking a long-term solution to the challenge.

The departments of Public Enterprise and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs held meetings with Eskom recently to discuss potential long-term legal reforms to empower councils to provide power to residents.

This is according to a presentation by Salga to Parliament’s portfolio committee on energy last Tuesday. The association has brokered debt settlement agreements between indebted councils and the power utility.

Eskom now has payment agreements with some of the top defaulting municipalities in the country, allowing these defaulting councils to avoid scheduled interruptions to power. Councils owe more than R11bn to the utility for electricity.

Mileham blamed the failure of municipal managers and mayors in affected municipality for the crisis, and said that these individuals should be held personally responsible.

"The DA has been engaging Eskom on this matter and has called on the affected councils to immediately ring-fence all income generated by electricity sales for the sole purposes of paying the amounts owed to the power utility as well as for the maintenance of electrical infrastructure," said Mileham.

Eskom’s leadership changes threaten growth, warns Black Business Council

Chairman Seiko Rasethaba says the government should promote the reform of SOEs instead of ‘playing musical chairs with the leadership’, ...
Companies
7 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom circus clowning with future of SA

Taxpayers will be the real losers if the power utility is totally destroyed
Companies
13 hours ago

TIM COHEN: Executive shuffles can’t hide Eskom hole

‘As fascinating as it might be, the McKinsey/Trillian angle tends to obscure a larger problem: the financial state of Eskom itself’
Opinion
13 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
NUM wants Eskom’s acting CEO Johnny Dladla back ...
National
2.
Race against time for families of those killed by ...
National
3.
Questions to witnesses in Life Esidimeni case ...
National / Health
4.
Parliament to discuss municipalities’ outstanding ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom’s leadership changes threaten growth, warns Black Business Council
Companies / Energy

NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom circus clowning with future of SA
Companies / Energy

TIM COHEN: Executive shuffles can’t hide Eskom hole
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.