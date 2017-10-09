Parliament to discuss municipalities’ outstanding Eskom bills

Parliament will convene an urgent joint meeting of the portfolio committees on co-operative governance and traditional affairs, public enterprise and finance on Tuesday to discuss the crisis between Eskom and indebted municipalities.

Eskom is owed billions in unpaid power bills by local councils, most of which are in financial distress. The power utility has used scheduled electricity cuts as a bargaining chip and as a means to get municipalities to the negotiating table to settle their debts.

DA MP Kevin Mileham said the joint committee meeting was agreed to after he wrote to the co-operative governance and traditional affairs chairman Richard Mdakane in late September.

Mileham said in a statement that the South African Local Government Association (Salga), National Treasury and the affected departments would be present at the meeting, aimed at seeking a long-term solution to the challenge.

The departments of Public Enterprise and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs held meetings with Eskom recently to discuss potential long-term legal reforms to empower councils to provide power to residents.

This is according to a presentation by Salga to Parliament’s portfolio committee on energy last Tuesday. The association has brokered debt settlement agreements between indebted councils and the power utility.

Eskom now has payment agreements with some of the top defaulting municipalities in the country, allowing these defaulting councils to avoid scheduled interruptions to power. Councils owe more than R11bn to the utility for electricity.

Mileham blamed the failure of municipal managers and mayors in affected municipality for the crisis, and said that these individuals should be held personally responsible.

"The DA has been engaging Eskom on this matter and has called on the affected councils to immediately ring-fence all income generated by electricity sales for the sole purposes of paying the amounts owed to the power utility as well as for the maintenance of electrical infrastructure," said Mileham.