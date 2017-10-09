Eskom’s leadership changes threaten growth, warns Black Business Council

The Black Business Council (BBC) said the leadership changes at Eskom threatened economic growth.

Speaking at the council’s offices in Illovo, president Danisa Baloyi said: "State-owned entities [SOEs] are very crucial and very important. Leadership at these institutions are critical for economic growth.… We’re pushing for radical economic transformation and the programme of the black industrialists. It affects economic growth."

The briefing was in response to the announcement that acting CEO of Eskom Johnny Dladla was removed from his position on Friday and replaced with Sean Maritz.

Black Business Council chairman Seiko Rasethaba said: "We urge the board of Eskom to reinstate Mr Dladla immediately and the immediate appointment of the new and capable board of directors."

He added that the government should promote the reform of SOEs instead of "playing musical chairs with the leadership of SOEs".

Rasethaba explained that the council met Eskom two weeks ago and emphasised that it would not tolerate corruption and bad leadership and that Eskom needed to promote radical economic transformation.

"The recent changes in leadership do not inspire confidence and exacerbate damage to the economy."

He added that the government needed to set realistic objectives for Eskom, including profitability, capital structure and non-financial objectives.

The BBC has requested a meeting with Eskom to address the concerns. Secretary General George Sebulela said the BBC is a key stakeholder and was not consulted, "that is why it came as such a shock".