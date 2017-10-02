New Eastern Cape chairman condemns violence at ANC conference

Newly elected Eastern Cape provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane says the violence that broke out at the conference was a "desperate" attempt to collapse it.

"It [the violence] should not have taken place. We teach members to be tolerant and resolve issues through talking‚" said Mabuyane on Radio 702 on Monday.

"The violence does not sit well‚ especially for those of us who were elected in that conference. It was a desperate attempt to make sure the conference does not take place."

Mabuyane said it was important for the ANC to be united as people would start losing confidence in the party.