New Eastern Cape chairman condemns violence at ANC conference
Oscar Mabuyane says the ‘desperate’ violence at the conference should not have taken place as the party teaches members to ‘be tolerant and resolve issues through talking’
Newly elected Eastern Cape provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane says the violence that broke out at the conference was a "desperate" attempt to collapse it.
"It [the violence] should not have taken place. We teach members to be tolerant and resolve issues through talking‚" said Mabuyane on Radio 702 on Monday.
"The violence does not sit well‚ especially for those of us who were elected in that conference. It was a desperate attempt to make sure the conference does not take place."
Mabuyane said it was important for the ANC to be united as people would start losing confidence in the party.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the events at the provincial conference were indicative of the fact that ANC members were not willing to negotiate.
"This is an escalation‚ but consistent with what has been happening in the ANC. Members are not willing to use their internal processes to resolve issues."
He said the ANC would end up in "paralysis" if there was no room for dialogue.
Mabuyane’s victory came amid deep-rooted divisions that resulted in a physical brawl‚ leaving many injured at the weekend.
He received 935 votes while former provincial chairman Phumulo Masualle got only seven.
Unhappy with the results‚ Masualle’s faction approached the Eastern Cape High Court to ask it to nullify the results. Judgment is due to be handed down at 9am on Monday.
Just after midnight on Sunday morning a fight ensued between delegates supporting Mabuyane and Masualle after a deadlock on the adoption of credentials.
The conference‚ which started on Thursday‚ was marred by delays stemming from unresolved disputes and complaints.
