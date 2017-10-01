Politics

Fisticuffs and flying chairs at ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference

01 October 2017 - 10:49 Siyamtanda Capa and Zingisa Mvumvu
The scene outside the ICC in East London, where the ANC's Eastern Cape elective conference took place. Picture: TWITTER

Hours of uncertainty‚ disruptions and protests culminated in gruesome scenes playing out at the ANC provincial conference in East London in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At the stroke of midnight‚ violence broke out with chairs hurled and fist fights which landed eight delegates in hospital.

Police had to intervene as chairs and fists flew as supporters of Phumulo Masualle and Oscar Mabuyane exchanged blows inside the conference venue with the fights spilling outside as the former’s supporters fled for their lives.

Blood on the floor of the ICC bore testament to the brawl which lasted several minutes.

Scores of delegates were injured as ambulances rushed into the ICC to attend to those that needed emergency services.

Several outgoing provincial executive committee (PEC) members including Masualle and former ANCYL deputy president Andile Lungisa were whisked away by security.

On Sunday morning with voting already having taken place‚ well-known lawyer and ANC member Mvuzo Notyesi served court papers to the conference to interdict it from continuing.

The results of the new ANC PEC top five were scheduled to be announced at 10am with Mabuyane expected to emerge as the new provincial chairman.

Protesting members‚ said to be from the Nelson Mandela Bay and Amathole regions‚ claimed the venue was filled by bogus delegates.

ANC national spokesman Zizi Kodwa said the group had tried for three hours to disrupt the conference.

He said they raised disruptive points of order‚ frustrated chairpersons of meetings and sang consistently during the closed conference.

This was despite further verifications which lasted for several hours on Saturday.

Earlier in the day delegates were only allowed to enter when their names were called during roll call.

Each delegate had to produce their ID and accreditation.

The ANC is expected to announce its provincial top five leadership structure as well as additional provincial executive members.

Hundreds of delegates filled the East London ICC as robust talks over credentials continued.

At a media conference later Kodwa condemned the violence.

"It’s unheard of in the ANC that such an incident would happen in the ANC conference. We have tried to abolish what’s called slates and factionalism‚ that is to an extent to which factionalism was so entrenched‚" Kodwa said.

"We are a democratic organisation what we are beginning to see is people who are prepared to contest but they are not prepared to lose."

HeraldLIVE/DispatchLIVE

