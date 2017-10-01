Hours of uncertainty‚ disruptions and protests culminated in gruesome scenes playing out at the ANC provincial conference in East London in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At the stroke of midnight‚ violence broke out with chairs hurled and fist fights which landed eight delegates in hospital.

Police had to intervene as chairs and fists flew as supporters of Phumulo Masualle and Oscar Mabuyane exchanged blows inside the conference venue with the fights spilling outside as the former’s supporters fled for their lives.

Blood on the floor of the ICC bore testament to the brawl which lasted several minutes.

Scores of delegates were injured as ambulances rushed into the ICC to attend to those that needed emergency services.

Several outgoing provincial executive committee (PEC) members including Masualle and former ANCYL deputy president Andile Lungisa were whisked away by security.

On Sunday morning with voting already having taken place‚ well-known lawyer and ANC member Mvuzo Notyesi served court papers to the conference to interdict it from continuing.