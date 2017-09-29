President Jacob Zuma has appointed Dali Mpofu SC and Jennifer Cane SC as members of the Judicial Service Commission with immediate effect‚ the Presidency said on Friday.

Mpofu‚ who is also national chairperson of the EFF‚ and Cane were nominated by the General Council of the Bar of SA to represent the advocates’ profession on the JSC.

Cane obtained silk status in 2010, and has a tax law practice. She served as Chair of the Bar Council for in 2015-6. Prior to that she also served as vice chair of the Bar Council and its chair of Pupillage.

"President Zuma has congratulated advocate Cane and advocate Mpofu, and wished them all the best in their new responsibilities of advancing the country’s constitutional democracy‚" the Presidency said in a statement.

With Claudi Mailovich