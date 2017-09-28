Special Investigating Unit voids state’s R2.5bn transport contract

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) invalidated a R2.5bn Department of Transport transaction following an investigation that found impropriety, according to the unit’s 2016-17 annual report.

The driving licence card contract was the subject of various court judgments as the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in 2015 that former director-general of transport George Mahlalela’s decision to extend Prodiba’s contract for another five years in 2013 was invalid.

"The SIU was required to investigate the extensions by the department of the driving licence card contract and the electronic national administration traffic information system (eNatis) contract," said the annual report.

Department of Transport spokesman Ishmael Mnisi said the department was producing and managing the driving licence system in-house.

"The RTMC (Road Traffic Management Corporation) national anti-corruption unit in collaboration with the SIU and all law enforcement agencies are ensuring that we eliminate unethical traffic officers who solicit bribes from motorists.

"We are also making strides in dealing with crime and corruption at the driving licence testing centres and private testing centres, particularly with regard to the issuing of fraudulent driver’s licences and roadworthy certificates," Mnisi said.

The department said the Constitutional Court pronouncement of November 2016 empowered the department and RTMC to terminate the "illegal and irregular extension" of the Tasima contract.

Minister of Transport Joe Maswanganyi recently said the department’s decision that the RTMC was the preferred entity to take over the running of the system from Tasima brought certainty to the eNatis system.

