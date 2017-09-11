POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma to face DA in court over state capture and 783 charges

The fate of President Jacob Zuma will be the subject of two separate and significant court cases this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the High Court in Pretoria will hear the DA’s application for Zuma to implement the recommendation of former public protector Thuli Madonsela that he establish a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture under a judge appointed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

While Zuma has stated repeatedly that he intends to establish a commission of inquiry, nothing has come of this so far and he will oppose the DA’s application.

Zuma has taken the State of Capture report on review — this case will be heard in October — but the DA contends that this does not exonerate him from the legal obligation to implement the recommendations of the report.

The case before the Supreme Court of Appeal on Thursday and Friday will be the culmination of an eight-and-a-half-year battle by the DA to get Zuma to face the 783 charges of corruption that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to drop in 2009.