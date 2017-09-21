National

REGULATOR

Avoid dubious means to get personal information, regulator warns

21 September 2017 - 06:57 Khulekani Magubane
Picture: ISTOCK
Information Regulator of SA chairwoman Pansy Tlakula warned businesses on Wednesday against using dubious means to access personal information of South Africans when pursuing clients or selling goods and services.

The regulator would be fully functional only when the Protection of Personal Information Act was passed.

Tlakula said this could not happen too soon as the regulator had already been a respondent in court cases relating to the use of individuals’ private information and was developing guidelines on how companies ought to handle people’s personal information.

One of the regulator’s priorities was to outline a standard code of practice for call centres and telemarketing groups, which often use irregular means to access people’s contact details so as to sell products to them, she said.

