New information regulator wants to get going by 2018

Recently appointed chairwoman of the Information Regulator, Pansy Tlakula, is anxious for the finalisation of legislation enabling the newly formed institution to get the ball rolling on regulating the collection, storage, distribution and protection of various forms of information.

Tlakula made headlines in her last government agency job at the helm of the Independent Electoral Commission when a R320m office-letting scandal pushed her to resign in 2014; just three years later she got appointed to the top post at the Information Regulator. Since then government has also published the draft regulations of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

The regulator was one of the respondents in the Black Sash Trust’s case against Minister of Social Development and others on the provision of social grants. It looked into telemarketing practices connected with the issue and liaised with the South African Human Rights Commission.

Tlakula told reporters on Wednesday that while the regulator had submitted its organisational structure to the Department of Public Services and Administration and had held its first meeting, the critical legislative steps to fully establishing the regulator were still underway.

"The process is not moving as fast as we wanted. We wanted to be in full operation [by 2018]. I wouldn’t call these blocks, but the process is taking longer than we originally expected," said Tlakula.

She said one of the regulator’s priorities was to outline a standard code of practice for call centres and telemarketing groups, which often use irregular means to access people’s contact details. "Although not fully operational, the regulator has received 107 complaints pertaining to the unlawful accessing of information; the majority relate to banking, telecoms and insurance," she said. "Most of these relate to direct marketing through unsolicited, targeted communication."

Tlakula said those in the professional class were not the only ones vulnerable to exploitation if their personal information were to fall into the wrong hands, stressing that the social grant debacle was a prime example.

"We tried to give effect to compliance with the court order in terms of the POPIA. We met with Black Sash and they felt we should discuss certain issues with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS). We raised matters with them and we had another meeting with Black Sash, highlighting our response to CPS. We resolved that we will all meet together on this matter."

Tlakula also sought to calm concerns that the new body would immediately appropriate the oversight of matter pertaining to POPIA from the South African Human Rights Commission.