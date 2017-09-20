It’s going to be much harder to buy a beer in Cape Town‚ if the Western Cape government has its way.

The provincial government is worried about how much alcohol abuse is costing it, and says that ultimately the taxpayer is subsidising the industry.

The Alcohol Harms Reduction Policy White Paper was published last week. It explains the provincial government’s thinking on mitigating the violence and expenses linked to the abuse of alcohol.

It reads: "Despite the profits of the liquor industry‚ the public sector experiences a net loss‚ spending more to address harms than it raises from tax and excise."

The White Paper was published last week in the Western Cape provincial gazette following more than 200 comments.

The province aims to make alcohol more expensive and as hard as possible to buy‚ while increasing enforcement.

"This important and valuable economic benefit must be measured against the economic‚ social and health costs associated with the end use of products and must take into consideration those paying costs of alcohol-related harms‚" the White Paper says.

These are some of the proposals contained in the document:

• A provincial tax to increase the cost of alcohol.

• Restrict trading hours in a standardised way. The paper does not give a recommendation on trading hours but cites a study that says reducing business times by two hours can cut consumption. Hours of trade would differ in tourist venues‚ in residential areas and places of business.

• Remove all bottle stores attached to grocery stores within five years. Bottle store owners could retain their licences‚ but outlets cannot be within 50m of a supermarket