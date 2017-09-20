Solidarity says it looks forward to opposing Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s bid to appeal against paying costs

Hlaudi Motsoeneng is appealing against a labour court ruling ordering that he, former head of news Simon Tebele and the SABC be held liable for the costs of the so-called SABC 8 court applications.

Motsoeneng indicated immediately after the ruling earlier in September that he would instruct his attorneys to appeal against the judgment.

Judge David Gush ordered that the former SABC chief operating officer, Tebele and the SABC be held liable for the costs jointly and severally, in the applications made by trade unions Solidarity and Bemawu. Seven journalists were reinstated to their positions at the public broadcaster.

The journalists were fired after they spoke out against a controversial policy on broadcasting protests and the culture in the newsroom under Motsoeneng’s reign.

On Wednesday, the head of Solidarity’s Centre for Fair Labour Practices, Anton van der Bijl, said Solidarity had indicated that it would go after Motsoeneng first to reclaim the costs of their side of the application.

Van der Bijl said it was clear that Motsoeneng was trying to delay the inevitable.

"However, what he’ll soon realise is that he cannot tire us through litigation and that at the end of the day he will be accountable for all the damage he has caused to so many people. We look forward to opposing him in the Appeal Court," Van der Bijl said.